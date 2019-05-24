Sports World: Singapore beat Vietnam for Sudirman 17th spot

Singapore beat Vietnam for Sudirman 17th spot

Singapore thrashed Vietnam 3-0 yesterday to end 17th, their worst finish in 18 years, in badminton's mixed-team Sudirman Cup in Nanning, China.

Loh Kean Hean and Toh Han Zhuo won the men's doubles in straight games before rubber-game singles victories by Yeo Jia Min and Loh Kean Yew clinched the tie.

Keita may be fit for Champions League final

LONDON • Liverpool's Naby Keita is recovering faster than expected from a thigh injury and will be given every chance to prove his fitness ahead of the Champions League final against Tottenham on June 1, manager Jurgen Klopp said.

The Guinea midfielder was initially ruled out for the season after he picked up the problem in their 3-0 semi-final first-leg defeat by Barcelona.

However, Klopp revealed he was "a bit ahead of schedule" at Liverpool's training camp in Marbella, Spain, with the German also confirming Brazil forward Roberto Firmino was on the verge of returning to full training.

REUTERS

McGregor says war with Khabib 'not over'

NEW YORK • Conor McGregor has gone from strongly hinting that his retirement will not last to calling for a "rematch" with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In an interview with motivational speaker Tony Robbins, he also issued a challenge to the Russian that "this war is not over".

Undefeated Nurmagomedov (27-0) retained his Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight belt against the Irishman (21-4) last October.

WASHINGTON POST