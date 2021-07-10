Sports World: Simeone to stay on at Atletico till 2024

Simeone to stay on at Atletico till 2024

MADRID • Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has extended his contract until 2024, the Spanish La Liga champions announced on Thursday.

The 51-year-old Argentinian, who won the domestic double in 1996 with the club during a five-year spell as a player and returned to Atletico as coach in 2011, has signed through till June 30, 2024.

During his tenure as coach, Atletico have won eight trophies, including two La Liga crowns (2014, 2021) and two Europa League titles (2012, 2018). They also lost two Champions League finals to Real Madrid (2014, 2016).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Third time's a charm for van Gaal at Oranje

AMSTERDAM • Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has moved a step closer to returning as Netherlands coach for a third time, after meeting Dutch football association officials to discuss the job, local media reported yesterday.

The reports said the 69-year-old held talks at his home in Portugal on Thursday with Royal Dutch Football Association directors Nico-Jan Hoogma and Eric Gudde. The pair are responsible for the choice of a new coach after Frank de Boer's resignation following the team's Euro 2020 last-16 exit.

REUTERS

Hataoka opens with sizzling 61 on LPGA

LOS ANGELES • Japan's Nasa Hataoka shot the lowest opening-round score in an LPGA Tour event in almost seven years on Thursday, with a sizzling 10-under 61 at the Marathon Classic.

The 22-year-old has a commanding four-stroke lead over American Lauren Stephenson, who was alone in second. Kim Hyo-joo at the 2014 Evian Masters was the last player to begin an LPGA event with a 61 or better.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Senior heads queue at Scottish Open

LOS ANGELES • England's Jack Senior produced a flawless round of seven-under 64 to take the opening-round lead ahead of a chasing pack full of big names at the Scottish Open on Thursday.

The world No. 353 had seven birdies to sit one shot ahead of American world No. 3 Justin Thomas and Race to Dubai champion Lee Westwood, who are preparing for next week's British Open.

REUTERS

Fury-Wilder bout delayed due to virus

LOS ANGELES • Tyson Fury's heavyweight title defence against Deontay Wilder has been postponed after the champion and members of his camp contracted Covid-19, the World Boxing Council (WBC) confirmed yesterday.

In a brief post on Twitter, the WBC confirmed the July 24 bout had been postponed but did not say when the trilogy fight would be rescheduled. ESPN reported the fight at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena had been tentatively rescheduled for Oct 9.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE