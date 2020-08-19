Sports World: Silva joins Sociedad, set for City honour

Silva joins Sociedad, set for City honour

MADRID • Real Sociedad have signed former Manchester City midfielder David Silva on a free transfer, the La Liga side said in a statement on Monday.

The former Spain international, 34, left the English Premier League club last Saturday following their Champions League last-eight exit.

City, who yesterday also said Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo would be leaving on a free transfer, will be erecting a statue of Silva outside the Etihad in honour of his 10-year spell at the club, during which he won 11 major trophies including four top-flight titles.

REUTERS

Italian Open set to go ahead from Sept 14

ROME • Organisers of the Italian Open on Monday announced the clay-court tournament will take place from Sept 14, with strict Covid-19 protocols in place.

Following the axing of the Madrid Open earlier this month, Rome is now the key tune-up event before the French Open starts on Sept 27. World No. 2 Rafael Nadal is the nine-time defending Italian Open champion, while third-ranked Czech Karolina Pliskova won the women's title last year.

XINHUA

Gasly's home raided during Spanish GP

PARIS • Formula One driver Pierre Gasly returned from the Spanish Grand Prix to find his home in Normandy had been burgled, the Frenchman said on Monday.

Posting an appeal on Instagram, the 24-year-old said he had his "house broken into and ransacked, stealing BRM watches engraved with my name, Tag Heuer (watches), jewellery, clothing, glasses and racing helmets".

He finished ninth for his AlphaTauri team in Spain on Sunday and is 13th in the overall standings, with 14 points from six races this season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Liverpool member has Covid-19: report

LONDON • An unidentified member of English Premier League champions Liverpool has tested positive for the coronavirus at their summer training camp in the Austrian Alps, tabloid Kronen Zeitung said yesterday, citing anonymous sources.

It did not specify whether the person involved was a player or a member of staff, describing them only as a "member" of the club.

Liverpool, who are in Austria after their initial planned trip to Evian, France was axed due to the pandemic, declined to comment on the report.

REUTERS