Sports World: Siddle calls time on 'truly special' career

Siddle calls time on 'truly special' career

MELBOURNE • Veteran Australian bowler Peter Siddle yesterday announced his international retirement after a 67-Test career.

National cricket coach Justin Langer praised the 35-year-old for giving his "heart and soul" to the team.

Siddle decided to call it quits after he was not selected in the side to face New Zealand despite being called up to the second Test squad in Melbourne, and he called his time with Australia "truly special".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Beer-guzzling Barrett escorted off grounds

MELBOURNE • New Zealand's struggles at the Boxing Day test have extended to the terraces at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with All Blacks star Jordie Barrett ejected from the ground for a "behaviour" issue, according to New Zealand media reports.

Barrett, among thousands of travelling fans at the MCG for the Black Caps' first Boxing Day test at the ground in 32 years, was led out by security staff with another spectator on day three on Saturday night.

According to social media posts, the lock was ejected after "skolling (downing)" a beer, leading to a trending campaign on Twitter that was started by fellow All Black Brad Weber, who posted "#JusticeforJordie".

REUTERS

Tank bulldozes to KO victory over Gamboa

ATLANTA • Gervonta Davis stopped Yuriorkis Gamboa in the 12th round of their World Boxing Association regular lightweight title fight on Saturday night, earning his 22nd knockout in 23 bouts.

Fighting past the ninth round for the first time, the undefeated American showed why his nickname is Tank, releasing a barrage of punches in the final round before a left uppercut to the head ended the contest.

Davis, who is also the WBA superfeatherweight champion, dropped his Cuban opponent three times and the protege of unbeaten boxing great Floyd Mayweather later revealed he next wanted a fight with Vasyl Lomachenko of Ukraine or Mexico's Leo Santa Cruz.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jardim sacked again, Monaco hire Moreno

MONACO • Monaco fired Leonardo Jardim for a second time on Saturday night before announcing former Spain coach Roberto Moreno as his replacement.

The former assistant to current La Roja boss Luis Enrique signed a contract till the end of the 2021-22 season and will start his new job this week.

Jardim's first spell in charge was from June 2014 to October of last year, before returning in January to replace the sacked Thierry Henry.

ASSOCIATED PRESS