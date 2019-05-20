Sports World: Shuttlers lose to Canada

Shuttlers lose to Canada

Singapore face an uphill task to match their previous 14th spot in badminton's Sudirman Cup, after being edged out 3-2 by Canada in their Group 2B opener on the opening day of this year's tournament in Nanning, China.

Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Loh Kean Hean wasted four game points to lose 21-16, 27-25 in the final men's doubles match, after the team had led twice through wins by Chrisnanta and Tan Wei Han in the mixed doubles and Loh Kean Yew in the men's singles.

They face group favourites Germany this evening in a must-win tie.

Potter set for Brighton job

LONDON • Graham Potter is set to be named manager of English Premier League side Brighton, after the British media reported he had asked to leave his post at Championship side Swansea.

The 43-year-old Englishman, who made his name as a manager at unglamorous Swedish side Ostersund, leaves despite Swansea offering him a vastly improved contract to stay.

Potter will replace Chris Hughton, who was sacked last Monday despite keeping them in the Premier League for a second successive season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Benfica's 37th league title

LISBON • Benfica sealed their 37th Portuguese league title on Saturday with a 4-1 win over Santa Clara at the Stadium of Light.

With a two-point lead over last year's champions Porto and their destiny in their own hands, Benfica quickly took control.

Haris Seferovic opened the scoring after 16 minutes, Joao Felix doubled the lead seven minutes later and Rafa Silva added a third before half-time. Seferovic added his second in the 56th minute.

Porto's 2-1 victory over Sporting Lisbon proved in vain.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Zohri meets Tokyo mark

Indonesian sprinter Lalu Muhammad Zohri gained a berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics yesterday, after he clocked 10.03 seconds in the 100m final at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Osaka, Japan. The qualifying mark is 10.05sec.

Zohri finished third behind 2004 Olympic gold medallist Justin Gatlin, 37, of the United States (10.00sec) and runner-up Yoshihide Kiryu of Japan (10.01sec), reported the Jakarta Post. The time is a personal best for the 18-year-old as he becomes the first South-east Asian sprinter to go below 10.10sec.