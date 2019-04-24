Sports World: Shuttlers Danny, Tan fall in first round

Shuttlers Danny, Tan fall in first round

Mixed doubles pair Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Tan Wei Han, the only Singaporeans in action on the opening day of the Badminton Asia Championships in Wuhan yesterday, lost to Malaysian fifth seeds Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying 13-21, 22-20, 21-18.

Today, Singapore's top men's singles player Loh Kean Yew takes on China's No. 2 seed Shi Yuqi in the first round.

Celtic football great McNeill dies aged 79

LONDON • Former Celtic captain Billy McNeill, who led the "Lisbon Lions" side that became the first British team to win the European Cup in 1967, has died aged 79, his family announced on the football club's website yesterday.

McNeill, who had dementia for a number of years, spent the whole of his playing career with the Glasgow giants and also went on to manage them for two spells.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Norwich on the brink of promotion to EPL

LONDON • Norwich all but confirmed their promotion to English football's top-flight Premier League with a 2-2 draw at Stoke on Monday.

The Championship leaders, who sit six points above third-placed Leeds United on 88 points, have a +10 goal difference on Marcelo Bielsa's side with just two games remaining.

A second consecutive defeat for Leeds, who lost 2-0 to Brentford, leaves them facing the prospect of settling for a play-off spot following second-placed Sheffield United's 3-0 win at Hull.

REUTERS

Fowler takes charge at Brisbane Roar

MELBOURNE • Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has been appointed coach of A-League football club Brisbane Roar, taking his first serious management role in the Australian top flight where he enjoyed a two-year stint as a player.

Fowler, who was briefly player-coach of Thai side Muangthong United before retiring in 2012, will take over the struggling Roar from the 2019-20 season on a two-year deal, the club said.

REUTERS