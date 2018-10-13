Sports World: Show of Strength to return this month

Show of Strength to return this month

Singapore's biggest multi-strength sports event, Show of Strength, will return for a second year on Oct 27 at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre.

The event, which features bodybuilding, strongman, arm-wrestling and crossfit competitions, attracted over 1,000 participants from Asia, the United States and Europe in its first edition last year.

Tickets are available at showofstrengthlive.com

Djokovic, Zverev set up semi-final clash

SHANGHAI• Novak Djokovic will face Alexander Zverev in the Shanghai Masters semi-finals after the 14-time Grand Slam champion beat Kevin Anderson 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 yesterday.

The 31-year-old Serb is in sparkling form, winning Wimbledon, the Cincinnati Masters and US Open in recent months, after having elbow surgery in February. Zverev had earlier defeated Kyle Edmund 6-4, 6-4.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSSE

Raikkonen fined for crashing into car

GENEVA • Kimi Raikkonen has been ordered to pay a fine of 350 Swiss francs (S$486) after crashing into a parked car yesterday in the town of Baar, Switzerland where he lives.

Switzerland's ATS news agency said the incident in May occurred when the Ferrari driver veered to avoid an oncoming vehicle and collided with a car to his right.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Vonn to hang up her skis next year

NEW YORK • Lindsey Vonn, widely regarded as the greatest female ski racer of all time, will retire from competition following the 2018-19 season even if she fails to break the record for World Cup wins, the American said on Thursday.

The 33-year-old holds the women's record of 82 World Cup wins and trails only Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark's long-standing mark of 86.

REUTERS