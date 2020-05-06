Sports World: Shorter EPL games, more subs: PFA boss

Shorter EPL games, more subs: PFA boss

LONDON • Professional Footballers' Association chief executive Gordon Taylor yesterday called on English clubs to help players manage their workload once and if the season, which is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, resumes.

The remaining campaign is expected to be compact, with clubs in a rush to finish games before the start of the next one, and he feels there should be more than three substitutions per game and less than 45 minutes per half to avoid burnout.

2020 tennis season a lost cause for Nadal

MADRID • Rafael Nadal does not expect to return to play competitive tennis until next year because of the Covid-19 crisis, which has decimated much of this year's tour calendar, including the axing of Wimbledon for the first time since World War II.

The world No. 2 yesterday told Spanish daily El Pais he saw "2020 as practically lost" and even cast doubt on next year's schedule.

