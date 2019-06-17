Sports World: Shawal, Maguire on the double for Eagles

Shawal, Maguire on the double for Eagles

Geylang International thrashed Balestier Khalsa 5-0 in their Singapore Premier League game at Our Tampines Hub yesterday.

Braces from Shawal Anuar and Barry Maguire and a late goal from Yuki Ichikawa lifted the Eagles to sixth spot in the nine-team standings on 13 points. The Tigers, on 11 points, took over their opponents' second-bottom placing, with only the Young Lions beneath them.

Thais finally score in 5-1 loss to Sweden

PARIS • An early header from Linda Sembrant helped Sweden towards a 5-1 victory over Thailand in Group F of the Women's World Cup yesterday.

She gave her side the lead in the sixth minute before Kosovare Asllani added a second 13 minutes later and Fridolina Rolfo nabbed a third just before half-time with a long-range drive.

Lina Hurtig headed home a fourth 10 minutes from time and, while Kanjana Sung-Ngoen hammered home a stoppage-time consolation goal, the Swedes then scored their fifth through Elin Rubensson's penalty.

THE GUARDIAN

Ruth's Yankees jersey auctioned for $7.7m

NEW YORK • A New York Yankees jersey worn by baseball legend Babe Ruth was sold at auction for a record-breaking US$5.64 million (S$7.74 million), a statement said on Saturday.

Hunt Auctions revealed that the shirt dates from the 1928-1930 period of the American's career.

The price makes it the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia sold, with the identity of the buyer undisclosed.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE