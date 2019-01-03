Sports World: Shaw splashes on gifts for United staff

Shaw splashes on gifts for United staff

LONDON • Manchester United defender Luke Shaw entered the Christmas spirit of giving by spending £10,000 (S$17,280) on hampers from luxury London store Harrods for United staff, the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old reportedly bought 40 hampers worth more than £250 apiece.

The hampers included fudge, mince pies, a Christmas pudding, tea, coffee and champagne among other luxury items.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Dutchman deadly at world darts c'ship

LONDON • Michael van Gerwen won his third PDC World Darts Championship on Tuesday after beating outsider Michael Smith 7-3 in the final at Alexandra Palace in London.

Englishman Smith hit an unexpected 124 checkout in the final leg of the fifth set to start a mini comeback that saw him win set six 3-0 and pull the deficit back to 4-2.

However, van Gerwen played his best darts of the match to win set seven and extend his lead to three, before breaking Smith's throw in the final leg of the following set to make a third world crown all but inevitable.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Back 'niggles' nothing new for India's Kohli

SYDNEY • Indian skipper and master batsman Virat Kohli yesterday played down fears that recurring back spasms could hinder his stellar career, insisting all players get "niggles" and they were "nothing new".

Kohli received treatment from the physio on Day 2 of the Melbourne Test against Australia last week, but insisted that it was not a major concern.

India will face Australia in the fourth and final Test in Sydney starting today, with Kohli's side leading 2-1 and seeking their maiden series win Down Under.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE