Sports World: Shannon shines at junior golf tourney

Shannon shines at junior golf tourney

National golfer Shannon Tan, 17, fired a final round six-under 66 yesterday to win the CarTimes Singapore Junior Development Tour Championship girls' Under-18 and Open categories.

She finished on seven-under 209, 13 strokes clear of Hailey Loh (73) at Laguna National's Masters course. She also secured a spot at the China LPGA-sanctioned Singapore Ladies Masters in November.

Bigger crowd for Wembley matches

LONDON • Crowd capacity at Wembley will be increased to over 60,000 fans for the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020, the British government said yesterday. The new levels mean the stadium will be at 75 per cent capacity for the three games.

REUTERS

All-Stars Leonard, Paul out of Game 2

PHOENIX • Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul will both be sidelined for Game 2 of the National Basketball Association Western Conference finals this morning (Singapore time). Neither All-Star played in Game 1 - a 120-114 home win by the Suns - Leonard due to a knee injury, Paul because of Covid-19 protocols.

REUTERS