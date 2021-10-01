Sports World: Shannon labours to 3-over first round

Shannon labours to 3-over first round

Singapore amateur golfer Shannon Tan struggled in yesterday's opening round of the 1.5 billion won (S$1.72 million) Hana Financial Group Championship in South Korea, shooting a three-over 74.

The 17-year-old, who received an invite to the event, was tied-94th and 10 strokes behind Kim Ji-yeong2. The overnight leader was seven under after 15 holes before play was stopped.

Qatar to make F1 debut next month

LONDON • Qatar will hold a Formula One grand prix for the first time next month with a 10-year deal then starting from 2023, the Liberty Media-owned sport and local organisers announced yesterday.

The Nov 21 race at the Losail International Circuit will form part of an unprecedented Middle Eastern quartet of grands prix on the 22-race 2021 calendar. Bahrain hosted the championship opener in March while Saudi Arabia's first race is scheduled for Dec 5 and Abu Dhabi is F1's finale on Dec 12.

REUTERS

AIU to probe Belarus athlete incident

LONDON • The two Belarus team officials who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Olympics will be investigated by the sport's Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after World Athletics yesterday said it had opened formal proceedings against athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak.

She was ordered to fly home after criticising coaches for entering her in the 4x400 metres relay without her knowledge and was taken to the airport against her will. However, she refused to board the flight and sought protection from Japanese police before later gaining asylum in Poland.

REUTERS

Djokovic pulls out of Indian Wells

LONDON • Tennis world No. 1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Oct 4-17 ATP/WTA Indian Wells tournament in California, organisers said.

Other stars skipping it include Naomi Osaka, Ashleigh Barty and Serena Williams. The event had been postponed from March because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which also resulted in the axing of last year's edition.

REUTERS