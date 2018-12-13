Sports World: Shakir joins ex-Home coach at MSL's Kedah

Shakir joins ex-Home coach at MSL's Kedah

Singapore international defender Shakir Hamzah has joined Malaysia Super League side Kedah from Home United yesterday.

With the move, the 26-year-old is reunited with his coach Aidil Sharin, who joined the Canaries from the Protectors in October.

No place for Kagawa in Japan Asian Cup team

TOKYO • Japan dropped one of their most high-profile players, Borussia Dortmund's Shinji Kagawa, ahead of their Asian Cup campaign in the United Arab Emirates next month.

The Samurai Blue have instead opted for a squad filled with young Europe-based talents after coach Hajime Moriyasu announced his 23-man team yesterday.

The likes of Ritsu Doan of Groningen, Shoya Nakajima of Portimonense and Takumi Minamino of Salzburg will lead Japan's bid for a record-extending fifth title.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Big-money move for US 'keeper to Man City

LONDON • Manchester City have agreed a deal that will see United States No. 1 Zack Steffen join them from Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew next July, the English Premier League champions said.

While the transfer fee was undisclosed, Crew said it was the largest in their history and the highest received by an MLS side for a goalkeeper.

Steffen expressed his delight at the move and his four-year deal, calling it a "special moment".

REUTERS

Curry keen to check out lab to test theory

OAKLAND • Golden State Warriors' NBA star Stephen Curry said on Tuesday that he was willing to take up the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (Nasa) offer to tour its lunar lab in Houston.

He had stated earlier in the week on a podcast that he did not believe humans ever walked on the moon.

His remarks went viral on social media and led Nasa to extend an invitation to the 30-year-old to go and see evidence of the moon landing for himself.

REUTERS

Popovich now 4th on all-time game win list

SAN ANTONIO • San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich bagged his 1,211th National Basketball Association win, putting him fourth on the list of career victories after a 111-86 rout of the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

The victory took him one game clear of former Miami Heat coach Pat Riley.

Don Nelson leads the list with the most victories at 1,335 wins, ahead of Lenny Wilkens and Jerry Sloan.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE