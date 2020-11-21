Sports World: Serie A backs bid for stake in media unit

Serie A backs bid for stake in media unit

ROME • Italy's top-flight Serie A football league moved closer to selling a stake in its media business to boost virus-hit revenues when it agreed on Thursday to accept a €1.7 billion (S$2.7 billion) offer from a private equity consortium.

All 20 clubs backed the offer at a meeting, Serie A chairman Paolo dal Pino told reporters, adding the deal was expected to close in the coming weeks.

CVC Capital Partners, Advent International and state-backed Italian fund FSI are bidding for a 10 per cent stake in a new unit that will handle the league's broadcast rights.

REUTERS

Real hamstrung by Ramos injury

MADRID • Sergio Ramos is likely to miss three games after Real Madrid confirmed on Thursday their captain has sustained a hamstring injury.

The defender came off towards the end of the first half of Spain's 6-0 victory over Germany in European football's Nations League on Tuesday. He is expected to be out for 10 days, which will rule him out one Champions League game and two La Liga matches.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Wallace, Villegas share slim lead

LOS ANGELES • Britain's Matt Wallace and Colombia's Camilo Villegas shared a one-stroke lead after golfers struggled through windy conditions in the first round of the RSM Classic on Thursday.

Wallace started strongly with five birdies and a bogey on the front nine at the Seaside Course on Sea Island, Georgia en route to a six-under 64.

Four-time PGA Tour winner Villegas joined him at the top, courtesy of a birdie on his final hole of a flawless round. REUTERS

Third Fiji rugby game called off over virus

SAINT-GALMIER (France) • Next Saturday's Autumn Nations Cup clash between Scotland and Fiji at Murrayfield has been cancelled due to Covid-19 cases in the Fiji squad, the organisers said yesterday.

Fiji's Group B clash with Italy today had been called off following 29 positive coronavirus cases and their first game against France last Sunday had suffered a similar fate. Les Bleus were awarded a 28-0 victory and a bonus point.

REUTERS