Sports World: Serie A allows 5 subs for June 20 restart

Serie A allows 5 subs for June 20 restart

MILAN • Serie A is set to allow five substitutions per team when it resumes on June 20 following the coronavirus stoppage, after the temporary rule change was given the go-ahead by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) on Friday.

The change was first approved by football's rule-making body Ifab last month to help teams battle possible fixture congestion as they try and complete the season in a short period of time.

Serie A was suspended on March 9 and the teams will have to play 12 rounds of matches in a hectic six-week period ending on Aug 2.

Wallabies' new coach to take 30% pay cut

SYDNEY • Incoming Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has agreed to a 30 per cent pay cut to help the sport deal with the fallout from Covid-19, in line with other executives at the beleaguered Rugby Australia (RA), officials said yesterday.

The New Zealander does not officially start until mid-July and had been immune from the cutbacks imposed elsewhere in the organisation because his contract had not begun. But the former Glasgow Warriors coach touched base with RA interim chief Rob Clarke last week to volunteer a pay cut until at least the end of September.

Athletic lays off 46 staff, cuts salaries

NEW YORK • The Athletic, the sports journalism subscription website that became a bright spot for a beleaguered industry in recent years, said in a memo on Friday that it is laying off 46 employees in its editorial and business departments, amounting to 8 per cent of its staff. It also imposed a staffwide pay cut of at least 10 per cent for all employees.

The company makes the vast majority of its revenue through subscriptions and has nearly one million subscribers. It is just the latest news-media company to face challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic. At least 36,000 workers at news companies in the United States have been furloughed, laid off or had their pay reduced during the outbreak.

