Sports World: Serbia striker Jovic joins Real for €60m

Serbia striker Jovic joins Real for €60m

MADRID • Real Madrid have signed Serbia striker Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt for €60 million (S$92.2 million), television channel Sky Germany said on Thursday.

Jovic, 21, scored 10 goals for the German football club in their run to the Europa League semi-finals, where they were knocked out by Chelsea on penalties, and has netted 17 times in the Bundesliga.

Spanish newspaper AS said Real would officially announce the signing next week after the Bundesliga season ends.

Loftus-Cheek to miss Europa League final

LONDON • Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 23, will undergo Achilles tendon surgery which rules him out of the Europa League final against Arsenal in Baku, Azerbaijan on May 29, the Premier League football club said on Thursday.

He suffered the injury during the 3-0 friendly win over New England Revolution in Boston on Wednesday.

Federer, Osaka pull out of Italian Open

ROME • Roger Federer has pulled out of his Italian Open quarter-final clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas due to an injury in his right leg, organisers said yesterday.

The 37-year-old Swiss tennis great, who was making a return to the European clay-court season after two years away, won back-to-back matches against Joao Sousa and Borna Coric to reach the quarter-finals on Thursday.

World No. 1 Naomi Osaka also withdrew from the competition yesterday with a right-thumb injury.

Formula One looks to return to Africa

LONDON • Formula One wants to go back to Africa, with the Moroccan city of Marrakesh and South Africa's Kyalami circuit keen to host a race, commercial managing director Sean Bratches said on Thursday.

Morocco and South Africa have hosted world championship grands prix in the past, Casablanca in 1958 and South Africa in East London in the 1960s and Kyalami 20 times between 1967 and 1993.

