Sports World : Sensible to merge with ATP: WTA chief

Sensible to merge with ATP: WTA chief

LONDON • WTA chief Steve Simon has said a merger with the men's ATP Tour "makes all the sense in the world" but that it would not take the form of "an acquisition".

The tennis season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and the hiatus will continue at least until mid-July at the earliest, depriving many lower-level players the chance to earn a living. This had led to calls for a merger, with Roger Federer leading the way.

While it will be a long-term process as both Tours use a separate ranking system and some rules are also different, Simon feels it is something to work towards.

Blackstone, CVC may invest in Serie A

LONDON• • Private equity firms CVC Capital Partners and Blackstone Group Inc are in separate talks about investments in Italy's Serie A football league, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

CVC is in talks to buy a 20 per cent stake for €2 billion (S$3.1 billion), valuing the league at €10 billion, the newspaper reported, citing two people briefed on the discussions, which began at the end of last year.

Blackstone is separately considering lending to clubs to help cover their costs during the shutdown of fixtures caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the report added, citing people familiar with the proposal.

Rugby Australia turmoil continues

SYDNEY • A top Rugby Australia official tipped to became the troubled organisation's next chairman resigned yesterday after reports said he had a major falling-out with fellow board members.

Peter Wiggs' departure after just five weeks with the governing body follows former chief executive Raelene Castle's decision to leave last month as the sport battles internal divisions and a financial crisis.

