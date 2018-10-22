Sports World: SDSC recipient of $100,000 boost

SDSC recipient of $100,000 boost

The Singapore Disability Sports Council received a $100,000 donation yesterday from the Micron Foundation.

The money will be channelled into three sports - badminton, shooting and wheelchair rugby - as well as an education campaign.

Kasatkina outlasts Jabeur in Kremlin Cup

MOSCOW • In a tennis match which ended with both players on their knees after the final point, sixth seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia beat Tunisian qualifier Ons Jabeur in a tough three-setter to lift the WTA Kremlin Cup on Saturday.

Kasatkina had to battle back from a set down to win 2-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 to become the sixth Russian to win the event.

Kang holds off Ko in Shanghai event

SHANGHAI • American Danielle Kang overcame flailing nerves to fire a final-round three-under 69 for a two-stroke victory at the inaugural Buick LPGA Shanghai event yesterday.

She finished on 13-under 275 overall at a breezy Qizhong Garden Golf Club, fending off a late charge by New Zealand's Lydia Ko, who carded the day's lowest score of 66.

Marquez gets third MotoGP title in a row

TOKYO • Marc Marquez wrapped up his third straight MotoGP championship with victory at the Japanese Grand Prix yesterday, after title rival Andrea Dovizioso of Italy fell on the penultimate lap while trying to find a way past the Honda rider.

The Spaniard is now tied with Australian Mick Doohan on five premier class world titles, with only Italians Valentino Rossi (seven) and Giacomo Agostini (eight) having won more.

Dyke blames 'old men' for scuppering sale

LONDON • A proposed £600 million (S$1 billion) sale of Wembley Stadium that would have helped fund grassroots football in England collapsed because of "old men" who are "living in the past", according to former Football Association chairman Greg Dyke.

He blamed opposition from the FA Council, which has almost 130 members, most of whom are male, for causing Shahid Khan, the owner of Premier League club Fulham, to withdraw his offer to buy the iconic national stadium.

Raptors go 3-0 after beating Wizards

WASHINGTON • Kyle Lowry had 28 points as the visiting Toronto Raptors held off a late Washington rally to beat the Wizards 117-113 on Saturday night, improving their record to 3-0.

Bradley Beal led the winless Wizards with 32 points and John Wall added 25, while Jonas Valanciunas and Serge Ibaka contributed 16 points apiece for Toronto.

