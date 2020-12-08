Sports World: SCSM raises $1m for youth causes

SCSM raises $1m for youth causes

Over 12,000 runners participated in this year's Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) Grand Finale from Nov 27 to Dec 6, clocking over 106,000km to raise $1 million for charity.

As part of the Grand Finale Charity Challenge, for every 1km recorded by participants, Standard Chartered donated $15 to help youth causes in Singapore via the Community Chest.

The funds will be used to support local youth in the areas of education, entrepreneurship and employability.

Mayweather to fight YouTuber next year

LOS ANGELES • Floyd Mayweather has announced that he is set for an exhibition boxing match against popular YouTuber Logan Paul.

No details were released on Sunday about the bout other than it would be held on Feb 20. Mayweather has not fought since August 2017 after stopping mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor to close his overall boxing record at 50-0.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

LeBron, Osaka feted as activist athletes

NEW YORK • National Basketball Association champion LeBron James, Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes and three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka were among five athletes honoured on Sunday by Sports Illustrated for their off-field activism.

SI's annual Sportsperson of the Year was "The Activist Athlete" and the magazine paid tribute to off-field activities by James, Osaka, Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Women's NBA champion Breanna Stewart.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Liverpool, Troon to host British Open

LONDON • Royal Liverpool Golf Club will host the British Open in 2023 with Royal Troon taking its turn the following year, organisers said yesterday.

Both editions of the championship have been pushed back a year after this year's Open at Royal St George's was axed due to the coronavirus pandemic. St Andrews will stage the 2022 edition.

REUTERS