Sports World: Schooling second in 50m fly in Japan Open

Schooling second in 50m fly in Japan Open

Olympic champion Joseph Schooling finished second in the 50m butterfly at the Japan Open yesterday.

The 23-year-old clocked 23.50sec at the Tatsumi International Pool in Tokyo to finish between Japanese pair Kengo Ida (23.42) and Shinri Shioura (23.62).

He timed 49.76sec in the 100m freestyle, finishing eighth. Jamie Koo was eighth as well in the women's 50m butterfly final, in 26.98sec.

Singapore paddlers advance in Shenzhen

Singapore's women paddlers won in Shenzhen yesterday as the China Open knockout phase got under way.

World No. 12 Feng Tianwei came from behind to defeat German Shan Xiaona 4-1 in the last 32 and plays Japan's seventh-ranked Mima Ito today. Doubles pair Lin Ye and Zeng Jian beat Austria's Yui Hamamoto and Sofia Polcanova 3-1 in the last 16 and face Chinese stars Wang Manyu and Zhu Yuling next.

Inter sack Spalletti, Conte may take over

ROME • Inter Milan have dismissed coach Luciano Spalletti, despite the Serie A side qualifying for the Champions League for the second time running.

Antonio Conte, the former coach of Italy who has been without a job since ending a two-year tenure at Chelsea, has been mooted as the Nerazzurri's new coach.

DPA

Real overtake United as most valuable side

LONDON • Real Madrid unseated Manchester United as the world's most valuable football club, according to the annual list published by business magazine Forbes on Wednesday.

Real were valued at US$4.24 billion (S$5.85 billion), up 9 per cent from a year ago. Barcelona were second on US$4 billion while United, who held top spot in each of the last two years, were third with a value of US$3.8 billion. Bayern Munich (US$3 billion) and Manchester City (US$2.69 billion) rounded out the top five.

REUTERS

Koreans lose trophy for rude celebrations

SHANGHAI • South Korea's victorious Under-18 football team were stripped of the Panda Cup yesterday after they infuriated hosts China with their celebrations.

The Koreans had already apologised to "all the people in China" after a picture emerged of a player with his foot on the trophy in Chengdu. They were accused of disrespect after they defeated the home side 3-0 on Wednesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE