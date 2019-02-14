Sports World: Scholes wins first game as manager

Scholes wins first game as manager

LONDON • Former Manchester United star Paul Scholes made the perfect start to his football managerial career as Oldham thrashed Yeovil 4-1 in their League Two clash on Tuesday.

Scholes is taking his first steps in management after agreeing to coach the club he supported as a boy. The 44-year-old was officially unveiled on Monday and, 24 hours later, he was able to celebrate his first victory with the fourth-tier team.

Cardiff still seeking Sala fee clarification

LONDON • Cardiff City chairman Mehmet Dalman has said the club will pay the £15 million (S$26.2 million) transfer fee to Nantes for Emiliano Sala if they are "contractually obliged".

After signing for Cardiff last month, Sala was travelling there from French club Nantes when his plane crashed in the English Channel. His body was recovered from the wreckage last week.

British media reported that Cardiff have been unwilling to pay the transfer fee, despite a demand from Nantes. Dalman confirmed that Nantes are threatening legal action, but the Welsh club are still seeking clarification on the issue.

Woods picks three for Presidents Cup

MELBOURNE • First-time US Presidents Cup captain Tiger Woods on Tuesday named the experienced Fred Couples, Steve Stricker and Zach Johnson as three of his assistants for the showdown against the International team in Melbourne later this year.

The 14-time golf Major champion tapped former captains Couples and Stricker, while injecting new blood to the leadership team in the shape of the former Open Championship and Masters winner Johnson for the Dec 9-15 event.

