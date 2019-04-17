Sports World: Scholes charged by FA for football betting

Scholes charged by FA for football betting

LONDON • Paul Scholes, the former Manchester United and England midfielder, has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association after allegedly placing 140 bets on football matches, in contravention of FA rules, between 2015 and earlier this year. The co-owner of Salford City, a fifth-tier English football league side, has until April 26 to respond to these charges.

THE GUARDIAN

Early starts for Tokyo 2020 marathons

TOKYO • The 2020 Olympic marathons will start at 6am, the organisers confirmed yesterday, after doctors warned that a traditional mid-morning start could lead to deadly medical emergencies in Tokyo's stifling summer heat.

The men's 50km race walk will start at 5.30am. Rugby sevens, triathlon and mountain biking have also seen their schedules moved.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Saudis to host Dakar Rally from next year

PARIS • The Dakar Rally will be held in Saudi Arabia for five years from 2020, organisers announced on Monday. It was held in South America since 2009 and was previously held in Africa but was relocated after terrorist threats in Mauritania in 2008.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE