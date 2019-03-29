Sports World : SBA sanctions three new tournaments

SBA sanctions three new tournaments

The Singapore Badminton Association has sanctioned three new tournaments, two organised by Alpha Academy and one by Chinese Swimming Club, to kick-start the National Ranking System.

Alpha Academy's Alpha Age Group Series Badminton Championships 2019 will take place from June 17 to 23 at United World College's Dover Campus.

It will also hold another tournament in December.

The Chinese Swimming Club competition will be held from Sept 9 to 15 at its Amber Road premises.

The National Ranking System was announced late last year to inject greater vibrancy to the local badminton scene.

Breaking may dance its way into Paris 2024

PARIS • The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has provisionally approved four sports for inclusion in the programme of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

While surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing will already be included at the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020, the executive committee on Wednesday accepted a fourth sport at the request of France: breakdancing.

The additions will be formally proposed at an IOC session in Lausanne in June.

DPA

Hopman ends as Perth picked for ATP Cup

SYDNEY • Perth has been chosen as the third city to host the inaugural ATP Cup in January 2020, signalling an end to the Hopman Cup international mixed team event that has been hosted by the Western Australian city for the past 31 years.

Sydney and Brisbane were announced as the other ATP Cup host cities in January, with Sydney the venue for the knockout rounds and final.

REUTERS

Curry and Durant star in Warriors' win

LOS ANGELES • The Golden State Warriors needed a late surge and 28 points apiece from Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to hold off hosts Memphis Grizzlies 118-103 on Wednesday night in the National Basketball Association. Curry hit six three-pointers and Durant missed just one shot for the Warriors (51-23), who moved a half-game ahead of Denver (50-23) in the race for the top seed in the Western Conference.

The Warriors, who own a 2-1 lead over the Nuggets in their season series, host Denver one final time on April 2.

REUTERS