Sports World: Saswadimata is new Home head coach

Saswadimata is new Home head coach

Former Singapore football international Saswadimata Dasuki has been promoted from assistant coach to head coach of Home United.

The 49-year-old replaces Aidil Sharin, who has joined Malaysian club Kedah.

The duo led the Protectors to victory in the AFC Cup Asean zonal final and second place in this year's Singapore Premier League.

Portugal get Swiss in Nations League semis

DUBLIN • European football champions Portugal were yesterday drawn to play Switzerland in the semi-finals of the Uefa Nations League. A day later, on June 6, World Cup semi-finalists England will meet the Netherlands in the second semi-final of the inaugural tournament. The final is on June 9.

REUTERS

Uefa approves new club competition

DUBLIN • European football's governing body Uefa approved the creation of a third-tier club football competition on Sunday.

The tournament, which has tentatively been named UEL2, will mirror the current Champions League and Europa League format from 2021, and will feature 32 teams in the group stage.

The Europa League group stage, meanwhile, will be reduced from 48 teams to 32, while the Champions League remains unaltered.

REUTERS

Trampoline festival from Dec 14 to 16

Trampoline Singapore is organising a trampoline festival from Dec 14-16 at the Bishan Sports Hall, where there will be a proficiency badge test, a trampoline gymnastics competition, and the public are also invited to try it out. Admission is free but participation in some events requires registration and a fee.