Sports World: Sarri signs 3-year deal to manage Blues

Sarri signs 3-year deal to manage Blues

LONDON • Chelsea named former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri as the new head coach on a three-year term yesterday, a day after parting ways with another Italian manager, Antonio Conte.

Chelsea on Friday split with Conte after two years, with the former Italy manager having a year remaining on his contract.

Sarri, 59, led Napoli to second place twice and one third-place finish in three seasons in charge. He won the Serie A Coach of the Year award last year.

REUTERS

Reds pay $23m for Swiss winger Shaqiri

LONDON • Liverpool have signed Switzerland international Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke, the English Premier League club announced on Friday.

The Reds said he had signed "a long-term contract", with British media reports saying Shaqiri had arrived at Anfield in a five-year deal for £13 million (S$23 million). The 26-year-old winger's move follows Stoke's relegation from the Premier League.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Lin-sanity makes move to Atlanta

NEW YORK • The Brooklyn Nets traded 29-year-old guard Jeremy Lin, a 2025 National Basketball Association second-round draft pick and the right to swop second-round picks in 2023 to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

In return, the Hawks are sending the Nets the rights to 2016 second-round pick Isaia Cordinier and a protected second-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Lin, who sparked "Lin-sanity" for the New York Knicks in 2012, averaged 14.5 points and 5.1 assists in the 2016-17 season for the Nets. He played in only one game last season owing to a knee injury.

REUTERS

Dutchman sprints to win in stage 7 of Tour

CHARTRES (France) • Dylan Groenewegen beat his rivals to the line in a sprint to take the seventh stage of the Tour de France on Friday, the longest single stage of the race, a 231km haul from Fougeres to Chartres.

The Dutchman, who won the final stage on the Champs Elysees last year, crushed the pedals with 200m to go to finish in 5hr 43min 42sec and easily beat Colombian Fernando Gaviria. World champion Peter Sagan, gunning for a record-equalling sixth green jersey for the points classification, took third place.

REUTERS