Sports World: Salt Lake City could host 2030 Games

Salt Lake City could host 2030 Games

LOS ANGELES • Salt Lake City, which hosted the 2002 Winter Games, has been selected by the United States Olympic Committee (Usoc) for a potential bid to host the 2030 edition.

Although the Usoc said in a statement it had not determined when a formal bid would take place, Salt Lake City was considered the better fit over Denver.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Senate seeks ex-Usoc chief probe

NEW YORK • A United States Senate sub-committee requested on Friday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation start a probe into former US Olympic Committee (Usoc) chief executive Scott Blackmun for lying to lawmakers investigating sexual abuse in gymnastics.

The move comes after a damning report released earlier in the week that said the Usoc failed to react swiftly when first warned of the sexual abuse allegations in 2015 surrounding former team doctor Larry Nassar, who has since been jailed for life.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Salah is BBC's top African again

LONDON • Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has capped a sparkling 2018 for club and country by winning the BBC African Footballer of the Year Award for the second time in a row.

The Egypt forward, who beat Medhi Benatia, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sadio Mane and Thomas Partey to the award, is just the second player after Jay-Jay Okocha to win it two years running.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE