Sports World: Salman unopposed as AFC president

Salman unopposed as AFC president

KUALA LUMPUR • Asian Football Confederation president and the second-in-command at Fifa, Sheikh Salman Ebrahim al Khalifa, received a fresh four-year term yesterday, drawing criticism from campaigners who said regional football was in "crisis" over human rights.

The Bahraini royal, who was standing unopposed, was elected in his absence at the AFC Congress in Kuala Lumpur. He had given it a miss following the death of his mother on Wednesday.

Salman was criticised by rights groups this year for his silence over the case of refugee footballer Hakeem al-Araibi, who was detained in Thailand and threatened with extradition to Bahrain.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Pele 'much better' after treatment

PARIS • Football legend Pele said on Friday he was feeling "much better" after receiving hospital treatment in Paris for a urinary tract infection.

Jokingly tweeting that he was "ready to play", the 78-year-old also thanked his fans for all their well-wishes.

The three-time World Cup winner with Brazil was admitted to a Paris hospital on Wednesday, a day after appearing at a promotional event with France striker Kylian Mbappe.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Crusaders rally to down Brumbies 36-14

CHRISTCHURCH • The Crusaders, playing their first Super Rugby home game since the Christchurch terrorist attack on March 15, swamped the Brumbies with a five-try second-half revival to emerge 36-14 winners yesterday.

In Auckland, Waratahs' Israel Folau scored his 60th try in the 29-32 loss to Auckland Blues, eclipsing the previous record of 59 by New Zealander Doug Howlett who retired 12 years.

Meanwhile, Japan's Sunwolves, who are co-based in Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong, were beaten 42-15 by the Rebels in Melbourne.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE