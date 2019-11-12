Sports World: Salazar lodges appeal against ban with CAS

Salazar lodges appeal against ban with CAS

LAUSANNE • American Alberto Salazar, who has coached some of the world's top distance runners, has appealed against his four-year ban for doping violations, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said yesterday.

He was given a four-year ban by the US Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) on Sept 30 for "orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct" as head coach of the Nike Oregon Project (NOP), a camp designed to develop American endurance athletes, which has since been shut down.

Endocrinologist Jeffrey Brown, who also worked on the NOP project, has also appealed against his four-year ban.

CAS said the cases are unlikely to be heard before March next year.

REUTERS

Flick could take Bayern post on permanent basis

MUNICH • Outgoing Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness hinted on Sunday night that interim coach Hansi Flick could be named permanent boss before revealing Niko Kovac was fired because some of the players wanted him out.

The latter was sacked in the wake of Bayern's 5-1 thrashing by Eintracht Frankfurt on Nov 2, their worst Bundesliga defeat in 10 years.

Hoeness, who is stepping down from his role on Friday, told local broadcaster Sport1 that Flick, who has since overseen two wins in as many games, including their impressive 4-0 league win over rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, was " not a bad choice".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

South Africa parade World Cup in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN • South Africa's Rugby World Cup-winning stars yesterday hoisted the trophy before thousands of ecstatic fans at Cape Town's City Hall, where Nelson Mandela made his first speech after his release from a 27-year jail term in 1990.

The Springboks' final stop on their victory tour pounded home the message of unity in a country still nursing the wounds of apartheid 25 years after its end.

Captain Siya Kolisi, the team's first black Test captain, told thousands of fans that it was "time for us South Africans to stop fighting, to stop arguing... and move forward as a country".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE