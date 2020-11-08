Sports World: Saints in lofty place after strolling past Magpies

Saints in lofty place after strolling past Magpies

LONDON • Southampton moved into first place in the English football top flight for the first time since 1988 on Friday, after a 2-0 home victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Che Adams put the hosts into a seventh-minute lead and the only surprise was that it took them until the 82nd minute to double their advantage through Stuart Armstrong.

Southampton's fifth league win of the season, having lost their opening two games, moved them to 16 points.

REUTERS

Wallabies turn heads with upset of All Blacks

BRISBANE • Australia pulled off an unlikely win yesterday as they bounced back from a record loss to beat New Zealand 24-22 in a thrilling Tri Nations rugby Test match in Brisbane.

After being smashed 43-5 in Sydney the previous Saturday, the Wallabies were given little chance of turning the tables on the All Blacks, who had already secured the Bledisloe Cup with a game to spare. Both teams were reduced to 14 men in a match that also featured bone-jarring tackling.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MLB won't take action against Dodgers' Turner

LOS ANGELES • Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner will not face disciplinary action, a Major League Baseball investigation determined, after he returned to the field to celebrate his team's championship last month despite testing positive for Covid-19.

He was kept away from his teammates and team officials through the end of the game but later emerged, drawing surprise, shock and scorn as he posed for photos with the team and the World Series trophy.

REUTERS

Niemann pulls out of Masters with Covid-19

LOS ANGELES • Chilean golfer Joaquin Niemann has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss this week's Masters at Augusta National, the world No. 41 said on Friday.

The 2018 Latin America Amateur champion, who has five top-25 finishes in his last six PGA Tour starts, was due to make his second Masters start.

REUTERS