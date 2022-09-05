Sports World: Sailors’ title charge halted by Geylang

Sailors' title charge halted by Geylang

Geylang International threw the Singapore Premier League title race wide open on Sunday after beating leaders Lion City Sailors 3-1 at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Maxime Lestienne gave the Sailors the lead in the eighth minute before a brace from Vincent Bezecourt put the Eagles in front. Hazzuwan Halim scored the third just before the interval.

The Sailors have 51 points, the same as Albirex Niigata, but remain top on goal difference with five games left. Geylang are fourth with 33 points, four behind Tampines Rovers.

Lewandowski scores again as Barca win

SEVILLE - Robert Lewandowski scored his fifth goal in four La Liga games for Barcelona to help his team breeze past Sevilla with a 3-0 win on Saturday, with Raphinha and Eric Garcia both adding a goal each.

The win lifts Barca to second place in the table on 10 points, two behind leaders Real Madrid.

REUTERS

Gane beats Tuivasa by TKO in Paris

PARIS - French fighter Ciryl Gane put on a show for the home crowd, defeating Tai Tuivasa by technical knockout in the third round of their heavyweight bout at UFC Fight Night on Saturday at the Accor Arena on the banks of the River Seine.

This was the mixed martial arts promotion's first major event in France since the sport was legalised there in 2020.

REUTERS