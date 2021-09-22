Sports World: Sailors thump Stags to keep up SPL chase

Sailors thump Stags to keep up SPL chase

Lion City Sailors kept the pressure on Singapore Premier League leaders Albirex Niigata by beating Tampines Rovers 6-1 at Our Tampines Hub last night.

The Sailors went into the break with a 1-0 lead thanks to Haiqal Pashia, but the Stags equalised through a Hariss Harun own goal.

However, the visitors came back strongly with goals from Gabriel Quak, Faris Ramli, a brace from Song Ui-young and an own goal by Daniel Bennett.

With two games to go, the Sailors have 42 points, two fewer than Albirex.

Hungary punished for fans' racist actions

LONDON • Hungary must play their next World Cup qualifier behind closed doors after Fifa yesterday imposed a ban on fans and a 200,000 Swiss franc (S$293,000) fine following racist incidents during their 4-0 loss to Group I leaders England earlier this month.

The world football governing body added the sanctions, which include a further game behind closed doors which has been suspended, were imposed on the Hungarian Football Federation.

Hungary's next qualifier is against Albania on Oct 9.

REUTERS

DAZN keen to acquire BT Sport's EPL rights

LONDON • DAZN, the sports streaming service owned by billionaire Len Blavatnik, is in advanced talks to buy the sports television unit of Britain's BT network to gain content including English Premier League football, the Financial Times said yesterday.

A BT spokesman said the company was continuing to explore options for BT Sport but a source said a deal was "not at the line yet", given the complexity of the rights and agreements involved, such as a reciprocal partnership with rivals Sky.

REUTERS

Thompson unlikely to play till next year

SAN FRANCISCO • Klay Thompson's return to the National Basketball Association court remains without an official target date, after the Golden State Warriors released an update on Monday on his progress.

The All-Star guard has missed the last two seasons due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a torn Achilles tendon. Warriors general manager Bob Myers had previously hinted at a December return but it appears any comeback would be pushed to next year.

REUTERS