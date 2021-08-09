Sports World: Sailors draw after Plazibat's late strike

Sailors draw after Plazibat's late strike

Stipe Plazibat equalised in the fifth minute of stoppage time to salvage a point for Lion City Sailors in their 1-1 draw with Balestier Khalsa in the Singapore Premier League yesterday.

Sime Zuzul scored for the hosts at Toa Payoh Stadium. The Sailors are three points behind leaders Albirex Niigata (31) with a game in hand. The Tigers (10) are second last in the eight-team table.

Lukaku set for Chelsea return

ROME • Romelu Lukaku is set to sign for Chelsea from Inter Milan in a deal worth up to €115 million (S$183 million), according to widespread reports in Italian media yesterday.

If the deal to bring the Belgium striker, 28, back to Stamford Bridge goes through, it would make him the second-most expensive transfer by a British club, just days after Manchester City signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in a £100 million (S$188 million) deal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE