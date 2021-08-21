Sports World: Sailors down Tg Pagar to snatch SPL lead

Sailors down Tg Pagar to snatch SPL lead

Lion City Sailors upped the ante in the Singapore Premier League with a 2-1 win over Tanjong Pagar United at Jurong East Stadium last night.

The Sailors, with 34 points, lead the standings on goal difference ahead of defending champions Albirex Niigata, who play bottom side Young Lions tomorrow.

Haiqal Pashia Anugrah's long-range strike gave the Sailors the lead just before half-time. Brazilian Jorge Fellipe doubled their advantage in the 55th minute but a Luiz Junior free kick in the 77th minute denied them a clean sheet.

Meanwhile, Hougang United beat Geylang International 2-1 with goals from Shawal Anuar and Hafiz Abu Sujad at the Hougang Stadium. Geylang's Amy Recha Samion converted a late penalty to halve the deficit. Hougang remain third (29 points) while Geylang are seventh (13).

Messi's crypto art images go on sale

PARIS • Argentinian football star Lionel Messi has launched his own collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), crypto art created with his image by digital designer BossLogic.

The 34-year-old is portrayed as a king, superhero and Greek titan in works that celebrate his career highlights and the pieces went on sale yesterday.

Messi, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last week, has yet to make his debut after he was left out of the match-day squad for yesterday's Ligue 1 game at Brest.

REUTERS

James fuelled by NBA best-player poll

LOS ANGELES • LeBron James is taking issue with a pre-season poll that does not give him a vote in the discussion about who is the National Basketball Association's best player entering the new campaign.

On the even split between Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, James tweeted on Thursday that he felt insulted, saying: "As if I didn't need more to (fuel) me!"

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE