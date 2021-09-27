Sports World: Sailors beat Geylang to ascend SPL summit

Sailors beat Geylang to ascend SPL summit

Goals from Faris Ramli, Song Ui-yong and Hafiz Nor gave Lion City Sailors a 3-0 win over Geylang International yesterday and sent them top of the Singapore Premier League ahead of Albirex Niigata on goal difference.

Both sides have 45 points, with the season's final round scheduled for Oct 10.

In the other game, Tanjong Pagar beat Young Lions 2-1 with strikes from Reo Nishiguchi and Luiz Junior. Glenn Kweh replied for the Under-23 side.

Rehab first as Federer eyes 2022 return

BOSTON • Roger Federer on Saturday said he is "in a really good place" with his recovery from last month's season-ending knee surgery but clarified he would not rush into returning to court.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner, who was on crutches at the Laver Cup in Boston, added his return would likely only take place some time next year as he would have to first get through "a few more months" of rehab.

REUTERS

No fear when taking penalties: Fernandes

LONDON • Bruno Fernandes vowed to keep taking penalties "without any fear" despite his costly miss in Manchester United's 1-0 Premier League defeat by Aston Villa on Saturday.

The presence of Cristiano Ronaldo in the team could mean Fernandes, scorer of 21 of 23 penalties for the Red Devils, might have to stand down from the role soon but he said on Instagram yesterday he would continue to step up if called upon.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE