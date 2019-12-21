Sports World: Sacking Pochettino was tough, says Levy

Sacking Pochettino was tough, says Levy

LONDON • Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy yesterday said it had been "personally very difficult" to fire Mauricio Pochettino, but backed him to return to management at a big club.

The Argentinian led Spurs to the Champions League final last season, but was replaced by Jose Mourinho last month after a run of poor results in the Premier League. Levy told the Evening Standard that "maybe one day, he'll come back to us".

REUTERS

Silverstone draws biggest crowd in 2019

LONDON • The British Grand Prix at Silverstone had the biggest crowd of the recently concluded Formula One season, race promoter data showed on Thursday night.

F1 said in a statement that three races saw a weekend turnout of more than 300,000, with Silverstone leading on 351,000, ahead of Mexico (345,694) and Melbourne (324,100).

More than four million people attended at least one race, an increase of 1.75 per cent from last year.

REUTERS

Lyon parent company acquires Reign FC

LYON • OL Groupe, the parent company of French Ligue 1 team Lyon, on Thursday night completed the takeover of National Women's Soccer League franchise Reign FC in a deal worth US$3.51 million (S$4.76 million).

Owner Jean-Michel Aulas said their buyout of the Tacoma-based team was a natural progression for Lyon, whose women's team have six Champions League titles, including the last four.

Reign's star player, Megan Rapinoe, the United States co-captain and reigning Golden Ball and Golden Boot winner, also praised the new partnership as vital to grow the women's game.

REUTERS