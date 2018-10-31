Sports World: Sabalenka sorry for ball-boy treatment

Sabalenka sorry for ball-boy treatment

ZHUHAI (China) • Women's tennis world No. 12 Aryna Sabalenka has apologised for a tantrum in which she shook an empty bottle in the direction of a ball boy before tossing it on the floor in her China Open last-eight loss to Wang Qiang this month.

After beating Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 6-4 at the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai, the 20-year-old Belarusian vowed to "never do it again" .

She added: "It was emotional and I was losing my mind. I saw it on Twitter and I was just like, 'Oh my god, what did you mean?'.

"I didn't even remember this and I was just like, 'Wow, I'm sorry for this guy'."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Mirza and Malik welcome first child

NEW DELHI • Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has given birth to a baby boy, her Pakistani cricketer husband Shoaib Malik said yesterday.

"Excited to announce: It's a boy, and my girl is doing great," he tweeted.

She has said the baby's surname would be Mirza-Malik.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Alli commits to Spurs for six more years

LONDON • Dele Alli has signed a new six-year deal with Tottenham until 2024, the Premier League football club said yesterday.

The 22-year-old, who arrived from Milton Keynes Dons in 2015, made an instant impact on his arrival, winning the Professional Footballers' Association Young Player of the Year award and earning a spot in PFA Premier League Team of the Year in each of his first two seasons at Spurs.

REUTERS

China pip Russia to men's team gym gold

DOHA • China claimed the first gold of gymnastics' World Championships on Monday, edging out Russia in the men's team final narrowly - 256.634 points to 256.585. The Japanese were third on 253.744.

Russia's Nikita Nagornyy needed 13.782 on the high bar but fell short with 13.733, and was seemingly marked down for a handstand error.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE