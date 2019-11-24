Sports World: Russia in hot water again over possible tampering

Russia in hot water again over possible tampering

MONTREAL • Russia is again facing a Olympic ban after the World Anti-Doping Agency's (Wada) compliance review committee recommended on Friday that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) be ruled non-compliant.

Its recommendation came after Wada's intelligence and investigations committee found evidence of manipulation of data retrieved from a tainted Moscow laboratory in January.

A report along with the recommendation has been sent to the Wada executive committee, which will discuss the findings at a meeting in Paris on Dec 9.

REUTERS

LPGA Tour's total purse swells to $103m

MIAMI • The LPGA women's golf tour on Friday announced a 2020 schedule featuring US$75.1 million (S$103 million) in total prize money over 33 events, up US$5.1 million.

In the season finale in Florida, Kim Sei-young made a superb final-hole birdie to card a five-under 67 and a 132 total to keep her two-shot lead at the halfway stage of the LPGA Tour Championship. The South Korean, 26, is chasing her third victory of the year and the US$1.5 million winner's cheque.

Germany's Caroline Masson heads the pursuit after posting a 66 at Tiburon Golf Club.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE