Sports World: Russia gets 6 more months to show plan

Russia gets 6 more months to show plan

MOSCOW • Russia's suspended athletics federation (Rusaf) has been granted a six-month extension to finalise its reinstatement plan before World Athletics decides on potential fresh sanctions or even expulsion, the sport's global governing body said yesterday.

Rusaf was suspended in 2015 after a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) found evidence of mass doping among track and field athletes.

The World Athletics Council said it approved a recommendation from its Russia Taskforce to extend the deadline for Russia to produce an appropriate reinstatement plan by no later than March 1, 2021.

REUTERS

All Whites forced to cancel Belgium match

WELLINGTON • New Zealand Football (NZF) have expressed their disappointment at having to cancel a friendly with powerhouses Belgium next month, in what would have been the first fixture for the All Whites in almost a year.

NZF said the coronavirus pandemic had played a major part in their decision to cancel the Oct 8 match in Brussels, with many of their players facing restrictions on travel and quarantine concerns before they returned to their clubs.

REUTERS

Swafford's lead takes sting out of wound

LOS ANGELES • Hudson Swafford was stung by a hornet early in his second round at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship on Friday but did not let that affect his game as the American golfer went on to take the halfway lead in the Dominican Republic.

Swafford capped his round with three consecutive birdies for a five-under 67 that brought him to 12-under 132 on the week and two strokes clear of Americans Sean O'Hair (67), Luke List (65) and Justin Suh (67).

REUTERS

Rossi, 41, staying in MotoGP with Yamaha

LONDON • Italian motorcycling great Valentino Rossi will race for the Petronas Yamaha MotoGP team next season after signing a one-year contract renewal, Yamaha said yesterday.

Yamaha added that the 41-year-old nine-time world champion will have the Japanese manufacturer's full factory support at the satellite team.

REUTERS