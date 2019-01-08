Sports World: Runner-up finish for bowler Tan in Sweden

Runner-up finish for bowler Tan in Sweden

Singapore's Cherie Tan finished second at the AIK International Tournament in Stockholm on Sunday.

The 30-year-old, who had hit a perfect game in the earlier rounds, lost 227-213 to Thailand's Kim Bolleby and had to settle for a cheque of 30,000 Swedish kronor (S$4,500) as runner-up.

Fellow Singaporean Shayna Ng finished eighth and took home 11,000 Swedish kronor.

Rooney fined for drunken behaviour

WASHINGTON • Former England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney was arrested last month for being drunk and swearing in public and paid a US$25 (S$34) fine last Friday, according to reports.

He was arrested by the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority at the Dulles International Airport in Loudoun County, Virginia on Dec 16 for cursing and intoxication, a misdemeanour for which he was released from custody on his own recognisance.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rangers sign veteran striker Defoe on loan

GLASGOW • Rangers strengthened their Scottish Premiership title bid by signing ex-England striker Jermain Defoe from Premier League club Bournemouth in an 18-month loan move on Sunday.

Defoe, 36, has 162 English top-flight goals. Rangers, managed by former England and Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, are level on points with champions Celtic at the top.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Timberwolves fire coach Thibodeau

LOS ANGELES • The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-21) fired their coach and team president, Tom Thibodeau, on Sunday after a 108-86 rout of the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers. He was sacked with 2-1/2 seasons left on his five-year contract.

Ryan Saunders was made interim coach. At 32, he will be the National Basketball Association's youngest coach.

NYTIMES