Sports World: Run for Hope moved to early next year

Run for Hope moved to early next year

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organisers for the Run For Hope, originally scheduled for Feb 23, have decided to hold the event in the first quarter of next year "to safeguard the health of participants".

Registered participants will have their run slots transferred to the new date.

Participants can e-mail enquiry@runforhope.sg or call 9010-6353 from Monday to Friday, 10am to 5pm. Further updates will be available on runforhope.sg

Dentsu in e-sports federation tie-up

Japanese-based advertising company Dentsu is partnering the Global Esports Federation (GEF) to promote "global health" in the industry.

The partnership announced on Tuesday will lead to the creation of e-sports and marketing programmes.

REUTERS

Vardy's wife sues Coleen Rooney

LONDON • Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah has launched libel proceedings against Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen in the latest chapter of a dispute between footballers' spouses.

Coleen, 34, made headlines when she claimed Rebekah's Instagram account was the source of leaked stories about her private life. Rebekah, 38, denied any wrongdoing.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE