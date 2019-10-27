Sports World: Rugby WC final live at OCBC Square

Rugby WC final live at OCBC Square

The Singapore Rugby Union (SRU) and Singapore Sports Hub will be screening the third-place play-off and the final of the Rugby World Cup for free to the public.

The matches will be telecast live at OCBC Square, while there will also be other activities, including rugby clinics and stage programmes. Food and beverage options will also be made available.

The third-place game will take place on Friday, while the final between England and the winner of today's South Africa v Wales game will be a day later.

More women to attend Mexican GP

MEXICO CITY • Mexican Grand Prix organisers say more women than ever are expected to attend today's Formula One race, thanks to a "widely successful" Netflix fly-on-the-wall documentary series.

Alejandro Soberon, president of race promoters CIE, told reporters that data showed a 30 per cent increase in female interest for a race that has sold out for the fifth year in a row, attributing it to the 10-part "Drive to Survive" series.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton will win his sixth championship if he beats teammate Valtteri Bottas by 14 points today.

REUTERS

Houston recover to 2-1 in World Series

WASHINGTON • Robinson Chirinos hit a home run, and Michael Brantley drove in a pair of runs as the Houston Astros made their presence known in Game 3 of the Major League Baseball's World Series with a 4-1 victory on Friday night over the Washington Nationals.

The visitors' first victory in the match-up came after the hosts, who are in their first championship series, won the first two games at Houston.

Game 3 was the first World Series game contested in Washington D.C. since the then-Senators played host to the New York Giants in 1933.

REUTERS

Bertens overcomes Zheng to reach final

ZHUHAI • Dutch top seed Kiki Bertens yesterday clawed her way back from a set down to beat China's Zheng Saisai 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the final of tennis' WTA Elite Trophy.

While the world No. 10 dropped her first set of the tournament and went a break down in the second, she stormed back by winning nine of the next 11 games to turn the tables on the local favourite.

Bertens will play Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, who came back from a break down in both sets to defeat the Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova 7-5, 7-6(7-4), in today's final.

REUTERS