Sports World: Rugby Australia set to receive $98m boost

Rugby Australia set to receive $98m boost

SYDNEY • Rugby Australia (RA) ended months of financial uncertainty with an announcement yesterday that it had reached an in-principle three-year broadcast agreement with the Nine Network starting next year, with an option for a two-year extension.

The agreement, which needs approval from the Sanzaar (South Africa, New Zealand, Argentina and Australia) partnership, is worth A$100 million (S$98 million) for the first three years, RA said.

The deal will come as a boost as the body has been in financial turmoil - auditors delayed signing off its 2019 accounts - and more than a third of its staff had to be laid off because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

REUTERS

Farah seeks to outlast rivals in reality show

LONDON • Mo Farah is temporarily hanging up his running shoes to take part in British TV reality show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, raising questions over his preparations for next year's Tokyo Olympics.

The four-time Olympic champion will reportedly be paid an appearance fee of £300,000 (S$529,540) to compete against nine other personalities.

The show, which starts on Sunday, will be staged in Wales rather than its usual location in the Australian jungle due to coronavirus restrictions and usually runs for just over three weeks.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Actors offer promise of pints, promotion

LONDON • Wrexham fans can look forward to having a drink with Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at matches, the duo yesterday said ahead of a proposed takeover of the Welsh non-league club.

The pair said that their goal was to help the team first earn promotion back to League Two and from there, become "a global force".

The BBC reported that a takeover could lead to around £2 million (S$3.54 million) being invested in the fifth-tier side.

REUTERS