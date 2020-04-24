Sports World: Rugby Australia chief quits during crisis

Rugby Australia chief quits during crisis

SYDNEY • Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle yesterday resigned, saying she believed the board no longer wanted her in the role amid a financial crisis compounded by the coronavirus shutdown.

In her departing statement, she said she "will always love the code and... the game is bigger than any one individual".

REUTERS

Fate of T20 World Cup known only in July

WELLINGTON • Any decision on whether the Twenty20 World Cup has to be rescheduled from its October start date due to the Covid-19 pandemic will not be made until July, New Zealand Cricket board chief David White said yesterday.

However, former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum believes the event will be pushed back to next year.

REUTERS