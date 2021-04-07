Sports World: 'Rowdy' Honda beats Seto in Olympic trials

'Rowdy' Honda beats Seto in Olympic trials

TOKYO • Self-described "rowdy character" Tomoru Honda kept his cool to clinch a place in Japan's Tokyo Olympics swimming team yesterday, qualifying alongside two-time world medley champion Daiya Seto in the 200m butterfly.

Honda, who confessed after the race that he "just can't calm down" in his daily life, put in a late surge to finish ahead of world silver medallist Seto in a time of 1min 54.88sec at Japan's Olympic trials.

Seto, who won the bronze in the 400m medley at the 2016 Rio Olympics, also booked his spot in a third event at the delayed Games with a time of 1:55.20.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Barca upbeat about title after late win

BARCELONA • Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said his side have what it takes to win their nine remaining games and wrest the La Liga title from reigning champions Real Madrid after snatching a last-gasp 1-0 win over Real Valladolid on Monday.

The Catalans were far from their best but a stoppage-time volley from Ousmane Dembele gave them a sixth straight league win, closing the gap with leaders Atletico Madrid (66) to one point.

Real are in third on 63 points but Koeman is confident Barca can fend off their rivals ahead of the Clasico at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium on Saturday.

REUTERS

Hammers up to fourth but Everton falter

LONDON • West Ham boosted their hopes of earning a Champions League berth for the first time after a 3-2 win at Wolves on Monday, which saw the visitors leapfrog Chelsea (51) by a point into fourth spot of the Premier League.

But Everton's chances of reaching the elite European competition for the first time via a league finish were dented by Michy Batshuayi's late equaliser in the 1-1 away draw at Crystal Palace which left the Toffees in eighth place.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Two badminton events cancelled

LONDON • The Russian Open and Indonesia Masters events have been called off due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Badminton World Federation said on Monday.

The Russian event was due to take place from July 20-25, while the Indonesia Masters was scheduled for Oct 5-10.

REUTERS