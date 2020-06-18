Sports World : Rose splits with swing coach Foley

Rose splits with swing coach Foley

LONDON • Former world No. 1 Justin Rose has parted ways with swing coach Sean Foley after 11 years together and winning 10 PGA Tour titles, including the 2013 US Open, he told The Telegraph yesterday.

The English golfer, who will be part of the field at the RBC Heritage event at Hilton Head Island in South Carolina today, said the Tour's three-month coronavirus-enforced break led him to "take complete ownership of my swing and game".

REUTERS

LPGA Tour set for restart on July 31

LOS ANGELES • The LPGA Tour will return from its virus-enforced hiatus next month with back-to-back tournaments in Ohio, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The season, which has been on ice since February, will resume on July 31 at the LPGA Drive On in Toledo, followed by the Aug 6-9 Marathon LPGA Classic in Sylvania in front of fans.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cricket Australia cuts 40 jobs to save costs

SYDNEY • Cricket Australia yesterday axed 40 jobs to cut costs amid the Covid-19 crisis, just a day after its chief executive officer, Kevin Roberts, resigned.

The decision made about 15 per cent of its staff redundant and was aimed at saving A$40 million (S$38.5 million) in costs, chairman Earl Eddings said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Silva gets extended stay at the Etihad

LONDON • David Silva will stay at Manchester City until the end of the Premier League season, which is scheduled to end on July 26, manager Pep Guardiola announced on Tuesday.

The Spanish midfielder, who has been at the Etihad for a decade, was due to leave on a free transfer at the end of this month.

REUTERS

Ball fails in bid for Australian team

SYDNEY • National Basketball Association draft hopeful LaMelo Ball's hopes of owning an Australian professional basketball team were dashed yesterday after a rival consortium swooped on the Illawarra Hawks.

Australia's National Basketball League confirmed a group, including former Philadelphia 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo, had won the licence.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE