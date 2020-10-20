Sports World: Rooney tests negative but must still isolate

Rooney tests negative but must still isolate

LONDON • Footballer Wayne Rooney is "angry and disappointed" despite testing negative for Covid-19, as he must self-isolate for 10 days after coming into contact with a friend who tested positive.

Rooney, a player-coach at Championship side Derby, played in the 1-0 home defeat by Watford last Friday, a day after British tabloid The Sun reported that a friend paid him a visit at his home to hand over a luxury watch.

This means the 34-year-old will miss Derby's next three league games at Huddersfield today and Nottingham Forest on Friday, plus the home game with Cardiff on Oct 28.

Dodgers back in World Series, will face Rays

LOS ANGELES • Cody Bellinger belted a go-ahead home run and Mookie Betts made another eye-popping catch as the Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to their third baseball World Series in the last four years with a 4-3 Game 7 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

The National League winners will take on American League champions Tampa Bay Rays, who won their own Game 7 on Saturday in San Diego, beating the Houston Astros 4-2.

The entire World Series will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, starting today, with the neutral site - which is the home of the Texas Rangers - chosen to mitigate the risks of playing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pelvic pain puts more pressure on Murray

COLOGNE • Three-time Grand Slam tennis champion Andy Murray has suffered another injury setback, resulting in his withdrawal from this week's ATP Tour event in Germany.

The former world No. 1 said it was due to a lingering pelvic problem, raising doubts over his participation for the remainder of the year.

The 33-year-old Scot, who underwent a second hip operation in January last year, said on his Facebook page that the problem had been "kind of on and off since the US Open", and did not specify how long he would be out for.

