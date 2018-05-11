Sports World: Rooney agrees to join D.C. United, say reports

Rooney agrees to join D.C. United, say reports

LONDON • Wayne Rooney has agreed a "deal in principle" to join Major League Soccer side D.C. United from Premier League club Everton, media reports said on Thursday.

It has been suggested a £12.5million (S$22.7 million) deal has been agreed that could see the 32-year-old leave his boyhood club just 12 months after rejoining them from Manchester United.

Rooney has reportedly been offered a contract until the end of the 2020 MLS season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Carvalhal set to leave Swans: British media

LONDON • Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal will leave the Premier League club at the end of this season, British media reported on Thursday.

The 52-year-old's contract expires at the end of the campaign and according to the BBC and the Guardian, Swansea are not expected to exercise their option to extend it.

The Swans, who are third from bottom in the table, are almost certain to be relegated on Sunday.

REUTERS

Injured Murray not ready to give up on Wimbledon

LONDON • Briton Andy Murray has not ruled out returning from his troublesome hip injury in time for Wimbledon, according to his mother Judy.

The former world No. 1 has been out of action since last year's Wimbledon and underwent hip surgery in January.

Reports earlier this week suggested the two-time Wimbledon champion was in danger of missing his home Grand Slam but Judy feels he can still be ready for the July 2 start.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE