Sports World: Ronaldo's goal for Real wins Uefa award

Ronaldo's goal for Real wins Uefa award

MILAN • Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning overhead bicycle kick for Real Madrid against current football club Juventus has been voted Uefa's goal of the season.

The former Real striker beat 11 nominees for the award in honour of his goal in last season's Champions League quarter-final first leg in Turin.

Ronaldo said the crowd's reaction - a standing ovation from the Juventus fans - played a part in his decision to move to Turin in a €100 million (S$159 million) deal last month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ajax make Champions League group stage

BELGRADE • Four-time European champions Ajax Amsterdam eased into the Champions League group stage after a 0-0 draw at Dynamo Kiev in the second leg of their play-off, giving the Dutch side a 3-1 aggregate win over the Ukrainian side on Tuesday.

Ajax were joined by Young Boys, who stunned Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 away for a 3-2 aggregate win over the Croatian side, and AEK Athens who eked out a 1-1 home draw with FC Vidi after a 2-1 win in the first leg in Hungary. The Champions League group-stage draw will take place today in Monaco.

REUTERS

Schweinsteiger's last hurrah with Bayern

MUNICH • Bastian Schweinsteiger bid farewell to Bayern Munich in style on Tuesday as the German scored on his final appearance in the famous red against his current football club Chicago Fire.

Bayern won 4-0 in his testimonial game after he played the first half for his MLS side and the second for the German champions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Virus-hit Cavendish takes indefinite break

LONDON• British cyclist Mark Cavendish will take an indefinite break from training to recover from the effects of Epstein-Barr virus, his Dimension Data team confirmed yesterday.

He was diagnosed with the virus, an illness associated with fever, sore throat and swollen lymph nodes in the neck, in April last year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE