Sports World: Ronaldo wins first silverware with Juve

Ronaldo wins first silverware with Juve

JEDDAH • Cristiano Ronaldo's second-half goal secured a record eighth Italian Super Cup victory for Juventus as they beat AC Milan 1-0 in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on Wednesday.

The trophy, which was being contested outside of Italy for the 10th time, is traditionally a clash between the Italian league and Cup winners, but Milan qualified as Coppa Italia runners-up after Juve clinched the domestic double last season.

It was also Ronaldo's first title with the Italian Serie A champions since his move from Spanish football giants Real Madrid last summer.

REUTERS

Saints fall prey to Lampard's Rams

LONDON • Southampton's dismal football season hit a new low as the Premier League strugglers were dumped out of the FA Cup by second-tier Derby after a penalty shoot-out on Wednesday.

The hosts blew a two-goal lead in the closing stages of the third-round replay and after scores were tied at 2-2 after extra time, Frank Lampard's Derby won 5-3 on penalties.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Woods to start his season next week

LOS ANGELES • Tiger Woods will make his 2019 debut at next week's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in California, tournament organisers confirmed on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old, who made a successful return to golf last year after missing nearly two years through injury, won the last of his 14 Majors at the course in 2008. Then, he battled to his third US Open triumph in a play-off win over Rocco Mediate.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

James not match-fit, ready for practice

LOS ANGELES • LeBron James will miss at least two more National Basketball Association games as he recovers from a groin injury but has been cleared to resume practice next week, the Los Angeles Lakers said on Wednesday.

He has not played since limping out of the Christmas Day home victory over the Golden State Warriors.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Lauda given green light for discharge

VIENNA • Formula One triple world champion and airline entrepreneur Niki Lauda has been discharged from hospital, the Vienna General Hospital said on Wednesday, after he was treated for influenza following a lung transplant five months ago.

Lauda, a 69-year-old Austrian, had been holidaying in the Spanish island of Ibiza when he was flown to the hospital for treatment earlier this month.

REUTERS