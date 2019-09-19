Sports World : Ronaldo wants more awards than Messi

Ronaldo wants more awards than Messi

LONDON • Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has said he deserves to end his football career with more Ballon d'Or awards than Barcelona counterpart Lionel Messi and hopes to establish himself as the greatest player of all time.

The Portugal captain is a five-time winner of the accolade - as many as the Argentina skipper - but is eager for more as he moves into the twilight of his career.

In an interview that was screened on Britain's ITV channel on Tuesday night, he also said that while he was not friends with Messi, his rival had helped push him further in his own career.

REUTERS

Boks retain same squad for Cup opener

TOKYO • For the first time in four years South Africa will take an unchanged squad into back-to-back Tests when loose forward Siya Kolisi leads the Springboks out for their Rugby World Cup opener against defending champions New Zealand on Saturday.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus yesterday announced an unchanged starting line-up and reserves from the 41-7 warmup win over Japan to take on the All Blacks in Yokohama.

Skipper Kolisi, who returned from injury against the host nation, will add strength to their line-up, which Erasmus also hailed as one that "has worked well as a starting combination and one with real momentum to come from the bench".

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Stokes gets backing in family tragedy row

LONDON • England cricket chiefs on Tuesday night rallied around all-rounder Ben Stokes after he criticised British tabloid The Sun's report about his family tragedy that happened more than 30 years ago.

The team's Test vice-captain tweeted that the story about his half-brother and sister being shot dead by his mother's ex-boyfriend in 1988 was "utterly disgusting".

Tom Harrison, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board, agreed, adding that he was "appalled". But The Sun defended its angle, insisting it was "a matter of public record" and "at no stage did Stokes or his representatives ask us not to publish the story".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE